Tragic: Man killed, kids injured when out of control van slams into home

SHEFFIELD LAKE, OH (WOIO) - One person was killed and two children were injured when a van crashed into a home and exploded Sunday morning on Lake Breeze Road.

Sheffield Lake Police tell 19 Action News that around 9:11 a.m., a van driven by 62-year-old Tony Cushing went off the side of the road and crashed into the front wall of a home located at 923 Lake Breeze Road.

The vehicle crashed into the home and struck two children ages 10 and 11 who were watching television in the living room. The van then burst into flames.

Both children were transported to local hospitals with unknown injuries. An adult male and female inside of the home were uninjured.

Cushing was pronounced dead on scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Sheffield Lake Police believe Cushing had a medical disorder while driving. The Lorain County Coroner will perform and autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

