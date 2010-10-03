Medina High School grad killed in car crash

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

BATH TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) -The Ohio State Highway patrol is currently investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash which occurred Saturday, October 2nd, 2010.

The crash happened around 3:50 a.m. on I-77 northbound.

Jacob Brich 18-years-old, was operating a 1998 Chevrolet Malibu, attempting to exit onto State Route 18 westbound and failed to negotiate the curve. Brich drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The vehicle sustained heavy damage to left-side. Brich and his two passengers 18-year-old Xavier Ochoa and 17-year-old and Chad Bucceri were all transported to Akron General Hospital where Brich was pronounced dead.

Ochoa and Bucceri both were treated for injuries and released.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash and the crash is currently under investigation.

Brich graduated from Medina High School in 2010.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.