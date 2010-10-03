Cleveland Police search for driver involved in parking lot rage incident

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are investigating a violent case of parking lot rage downtown.

Police say the incident happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning in a lot on Carnegie.

The victim was backing his vehicle out of a parking spot when he bumped another guy's pickup truck.

After the accident, the drivers argued. Police say the pickup driver hit the victim, causing him to fall and hit the pavement. The suspect fled the scene after hitting the suspect.

The victim was hospitalized at MetroHealth Medical Center, no word on his condition has been released.

The driver of the pick-up truck remains on the loose.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.