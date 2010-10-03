Trucking company continues to get shot up

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

COLUMBIA STATION, OH (WOIO) - More trouble for a minority-owned trucking company.

Last month, 19 Action News reported that employees of Pretty Girl Trucking were being shot at on the job.

This weekend, the shootings happened again.

Owner Julie Cunningham says someone was shooting up their trucks again during the evening hours.

There have been at least seven instances of "target practice" at their shop and the repairs are getting expensive.

So far, there have been no arrests. Anyone with information should call 9-1-1.

