Jury selection underway in mail carrier murder trial

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Jury selection is underway in the trial for a man accused of murdering a U.S. mail carrier.

On September 17th, 2009, Winston shot 53-year-old Daniel Kondas, a 23-year-veteran of the U.S. Postal Service, while the victim was delivering mail in Maple Heights.

Kondas was found in the driveway of 14705 Corridon Avenue in Maple Heights. He was transported to Marymount and then life-flighted to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Winston faces the death penalty. Police believe robbery was the motive.

If convicted, Winston could get the death penalty.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.