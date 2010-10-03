Ohio's First Cyber Safety Awareness Week

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

LAKEWOOD, OH (WOIO) - To kick off Ohio's first Cyber Safety Week, October 3-9, Ohio Attorney General Richard Cordray met with students, teachers and administrators at Garfield Middle School in Lakewood to discuss the dark side of today's technology: cyber bullying, "sexting" and online predators.

"As many adults struggle to keep up with social networking and texting, these mediums are a dominant form of communication for our children." said Cordray. "As a result, without guidelines Ohio students are falling victim to the safety risks posed by the new technology. To open up discussions and create real solutions within schools and homes, we have designated October 3-9 as Ohio Cyber Safety Week."

A survey recently released by the Journal of Adolescent Health found that teenage victims of cyber bullying feel more dehumanized and isolated than victims of standard face-to-face bullying. A 2009 survey by the Pew Internet and American Life Project showed that one-sixth of teens who own cell phones received nude or nearly nude images sent via text message from someone they know.

"We know that cyber bullying and 'sexting' are happening in and out of Ohio schools," said Cordray. "Our best defense is to teach our children how to handle these situations and let them know that it is okay to talk about it."

