Cleveland Plain Dealer announces endorsements for November Elections

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Plain Dealer has revealed their endorsements for the November election.

In an usual move, the normally Democratic-leaning paper is endorsing two Republicans for the state's top jobs.

Republican John Kasich got the nod for Governor over incumbent Ted Strickland.

The PD says Strickland unlikely to either make a big mistake or bring about big change, but the state needs someone to take a "risk" to get things done.

They're also endorsing Republican Rob Portman for U.S. Senate over Democrat Lee Fisher.

The Plain Dealer says Portman is better prepared to represent local interests as well as weighty national issues.

