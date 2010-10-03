SOM Center Road (State Route 91) closure begins Oct. 4th

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

GATES MILLS, OH (WOIO) -Beginning the week of October 4, 2010, the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District will begin a sewer construction project on SOM Center Road (State Route 91).

The purpose of the work is to extend an existing sewer pipe to Cedar Road. The project, which will be performed by Trax Construction, will begin at the Gates Mills Road Circle and progress south to Cedar Road.

As part of the project, it will be necessary to close SOM Center Road (State Route 91) between Gates Mills Circle and Cedar Road to all through traffic. Through traffic must follow the posted detour route. In addition, local traffic, including traffic to Gilmour Academy, will be restricted only to northbound from Cedar Road to Gates Mills Road Circle.

The road closure will continue through the project's duration, which is scheduled to be completed by November 26, 2010.

