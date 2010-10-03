Blessing of the Animals ceremony Monday at St. Ignatius of Anitoch

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - St. Ignatius of Anitoch Church, located at West Blvd and Lorain Road will have a Blessing of the Animals ceremony on the front steps of the church Monday, October 4th at 1:15PM.

Oct. 4th is the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi and they perform the blessing ceremony each year.

All of the children from the parish school will be participating as well as the parish and Greater Cleveland community.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.