Ohio Voter Registration Deadline is Monday, October 4th

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The deadline to register to vote in the November 2, 2010 General Election is October 4th, 2010.

Any registration forms must be returned either in person to your Board of Elections, Secretary of State's office, office of the registrar or any deputy registrar of motor vehicles, a public high school or vocational school, a public library, the office of a county treasurer, or a state or local office of a designated agency or postmarked no later than October 4, 2010.

