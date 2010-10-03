Sex offender tied to other incidents through DNA

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It's another case against a man already accused of attacking a woman at a red light and then raping her.

A mother was stopped at a red light at West 58th and Lorain when Sex Crime Detectives say Otilio Allen forced her to drive to an alley and have sex.

Allen has now been charged with another sex assault. He is accused of attacking another woman at knife point just ten blocks from the other scene. The new charges stem from a case back in 2008.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutors say DNA tied Allen to the other case too.

Could there be more victims?

In 2008, Allen had been busted as a rape suspect after a series of assaults. Investigators couldn't pin any of them on him then.

The woman at the red light felt lucky to survive. "I'm like oh my god he told me had a gun and a knife." and that "it was intimidating…very intimidating."

The red light attack and new charges could keep Allen off the streets for years, maybe for life.

