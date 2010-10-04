RTA Red Line running behind due to electrical problems

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Due to continued electrical problems on the RTA Red Line between Tower City and the airport and the ability to just use one track, passengers should expect some delays this morning heading to work and probably up until noon.

The delays are about 10-15 minutes.



The Blue/Green Line trains are running close to schedule.

The East section of the Red Line between Tower City and Windermere is running close to on schedule and passengers are encouraged to take the HealthLine that goes along a similar route for faster service if they have any flexibility.

