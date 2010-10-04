Cleveland City Club Debate Schedule

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Several debates have been scheduled at the Cleveland City Club this month before the November election.

Here's the City Club 2010 Debate Schedule:

Monday, October 4 - noon: Ohio Attorney General: Richard Cordray v. Mike DeWine (declined to participate). Tickets: $15/$25.

Wednesday, October 6 - noon: Debate: Treasurer of the State of Ohio: Kevin L. Boyce v. Josh Mandel. Tickets: $15/$25.

Friday, October 8 - 11:30am: SF: Debate: U.S. Senate candidates: Lee Fisher v. Rob Portman. In collaboration with Ohio Newspaper Organization and ideastream. Sponsored by Sisters of Charity Health System. Crowne Plaza Hotel, 777 St. Clair Ave.

Tuesday, October 12 - noon: Debate: Ohio's 10th Congressional District. Peter J. Corrigan v. Dennis J. Kucinich. Tickets: $15/$25.

Wednesday, October 13 - noon: Debate: Candidates for Cuyahoga County Executive: Matt Dolan, Edward Fitzgerald, Ken Lanci and Tim McCormack. Tickets: $15/$25.

Thursday, October 14 - 7:30AM-9:30AM: Debate: Ohio Supreme Court Justice. Judith Ann Lanzinger v. Mary Jane Trapp. Tickets: $15/$25.

Tuesday, October 19 - noon: Debate: 13th Congressional District: Tom Ganley (not confirmed) v. Betty Sutton. Tickets: $15/$25.

