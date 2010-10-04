Mad Dawgs: Browns fans charged $5 bucks to walk into "The Pit" tailgating parking lot

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A downtown Cleveland parking lot is charging Browns fans $5 bucks just to walk onto their property before Browns games.

Network Parking started charging pedestrians $5 bucks to enter the popular tailgating area called "The Pit" before the Browns, Bengals game last Sunday. There is already a $30 parking fee, but if you wanted to walk into the lot to meet up with others, it will cost you.

The parking company hadn't enforced the charges prior to Sunday's game, and many tailgaters furious when they had to pay up.

Alexa Marinos, who lives in a nearby loft, was smacked with the fee and thought the parking lot attendant was joking around with her. Turns out it wasn't a joke, they said pay up or get out!

"There was a sign," said Marinos. "Pedestrian fee $5 dollars, literally said pedestrian fee $5 dollars to tailgate ...just to stand in a parking lot... not to park...to stand."

Marinos says the cover fee is "ridiculous" and plans to write a column about it in her popular local blog, Cleveland's A Plum.

Cleveland City Councilman Matt Zone was also shocked by the fee when he attempted to enter "The Pit." Zone himself has asked the city's Law Department to investigate. City officials tell 19 Action News they are still looking into whether or not this is allowed.

19 Action News went to work looking for answers from the Network Parking Company. They issued the following statement on Monday afternoon:

"The Pit is one of the premier Browns' tailgating parking lots in the City. Network Parking welcomes all tailgaters and all pedestrian visitors attending tailgate parties. In an effort to continue serving our pedestrian visitors attending tailgate parties, we wish to address some of the additional expenses and current liability issues related to tailgating cleanup and crowd control, such as off duty Cleveland Police officers, porta-johns, large dumpsters, clean up equipment and clean up personnel. By implementing these required additional services and addressing the added costs associated with them will only make for a better environment and allow us to continue serving our valued tailgating patrons throughout the Browns' remaining football season."

Browns have another home game this weekend.

