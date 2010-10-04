Parma family escapes house fire Monday morning

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

PARMA, OH (WOIO) - A family of seven escaped from an early morning house fire Monday.

The blaze happened around 1:30 a.m. on Pelham Road just off of Pearl.

Firefighters say there were no working smoke detectors in the home, but luckily, a 21-year-old son was awake and noticed the smoke. He was able to get everybody out safely.

The fire started in the basement, the cause still remains under investigation.

There were no injuries.

