Walton Hills Drug Bust

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

WALTON HILLS, OH (WOIO) - Walton Hills Police made a surprise drug bust Thursday at an auto body shop .

Last Thursday, police went to Fred's Auto Body on Northfield to make sure nobody was living at the business because it is not zoned residential.

However, the meeting turned into a drug bust when Michael Taylor showed up to borrow a car.

The police drug dog hit on Taylor's car and founding cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and pills.

Turns out, police say Taylor would borrow cars belonging to the owner of Fred's Auto Body and drive the vehicles to buy and sell drugs.

Taylor is now in police custody facing multiple charges.

The owner of Fred's Auto Body, John Pettit was turned over to Bedford on an outstanding warrant.

19 Action News Crews were on scene Friday while police were executing a search warrant as part of the investigation nothing additional was found Friday.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.