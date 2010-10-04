Creepy Perv: Mogadore man convicted of raping woman, stalking her after assault

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced today that 44-year-old James Myers of Mogadore was found guilty by a jury on Friday, October 1st of three counts of rape, aggravated burglary and kidnapping, all felonies of the first degree with firearm specifications; corrupting another with drugs, a felony of the second degree; having a weapon under disability, a felony of the third degree; menacing by stalking, a felony of the fourth degree; and operating a vehicle under the influence, a misdemeanor.

On July 2nd, followed a 45-year-old Akron woman home from a bar without her knowledge. Myers broke into her home and when the victim pointed her gun at him, he overpowered and raped her. The victim did not know Myers.

Myers stalked the victim in the days after, including being charged with a DUI on July 3rd 100 yards from the victim's home. He was arrested on the rape charges on July 8th.

The trial to determine whether Myers is a sexually violence predator is scheduled for October 18th.

