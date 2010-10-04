Rat Him Out: Reward money up for grabs for information on fugitive

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Charles Robinson Jr.

Robinson is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office on drug charges. Robinson has 2 separate federal warrants and also a local warrant in a state case. The first one is for failing to appear for trial on cocaine possession charges. The second warrant was issued for Robinson's involvement in a drug conspiracy case, which charges him with possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine. Robinson has an extensive criminal history with numerous violent offenses. Robinson is known to carry a weapon and should be approached with caution.

Robinson is a 38-year-old black male standing approximately 5'09", and weighing 200 pounds. He has black hair and has brown eyes. Robinson has numerous family members throughout the Cleveland area. Robinson has previously resided on the 4000 block of Dandridge Avenue in Cleveland. Robinson's last known whereabouts' were in the projects on the east side of Cleveland specifically in the area of E. 55th Street and Quincy Avenue.

If you have any information in reference to Charles Robinson Jr., please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED. Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.