MRSA Maniac: Contagious criminal threatens to infect people during robbery

GRAPHIC PHOTO: CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A contagious criminal on the loose in Cleveland.

A woman infected with MRSA - a staph infection - threatened people with her disease while stealing items from an Eastside gas station.

It happened at the BP on East 152nd and Shoreway, when workers noticed the woman stuffing items from the candy rack into her coat. She warned workers to get away or else she'd infect them.

A picture from the store's security video shows why police are concerned. The suspect showed a series of horrific open sores on her arms and neck.

Cops think they know the identity of the suspect - a known heroin addict - convicted of drug possession in 2006. She also went through city court on traffic charges in July, but no mention of her as a walking health hazard until now. Records list an address in Chesterland and two phone numbers, both of which are disconnected.

What's worse, a man with the infected woman had bleeding on his arms, and also stole goods from the gas station.

Crime stoppers is now involved. They have put up reward money to find her.

If you know who or where she is give them a call.

