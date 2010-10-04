You Can Run: Angry Akron man arrested after over a year on the run

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - More than a year after he went on the run, officers from the Akron Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals Office Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested 34-year-old Michael D. Ayers.

At approximately 10:30AM Monday, members of the U.S. Marshals Office Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force located Ayers at a car detailing shop on South Arlington Street. Ayers attempted to hide in a car trailer to avoid being detected. Task force officers were able to take him into custody without further incident. Ayers was located after members of the task force did weeks of surveillance.

On July 1, 2009, around 10PM, Ayers attacked 59-year-old Charles Sandstrom while in the driveway of Sandstrom's apartment building. The assault was over a parked car and was unprovoked by Sandstrom. Charles Sandstrom was immediately transported to Akron General Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition.

Ayers was charged with felonious assault and booked into the Summit County Jail. He is scheduled for an arraignment hearing in Akron Municipal Court tomorrow morning.

