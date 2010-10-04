Dwayne Davenport sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility after 28 years

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND- Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Bill Mason announced that Dwayne Davenport was sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility after 28 years.

A jury found Dwayne Davenport guilty of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, and aggravated burglary on September 30, 2010.

On February 12, 2009, Myron McClutchen, 30, Tommie Adams, 21, and Dwayne Davenport, 21, were indicted on charges of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

On January 16, 2009, the three defendants were let into a (group home) boarding house for clients of social service agencies located at 1873 Allandale, East Cleveland. They came to the residence to buy drugs from one of the residents. When they entered, they put a gun to the resident's head and went upstairs to the 2nd floor; they robbed him and ransacked the resident's room. As they were robbing the resident, they kicked in the bedroom door of Michael Grissett's room on the second floor.

As Michael was getting out of bed they fatally shot him in the chest. The victim was one of four males that lived in the residence. McClutchen was arrested shortly after the shooting in the area of 16015 Euclid Avenue by East Cleveland Police on a Cleveland Heights misdemeanor warrant.

On August 25, 2009, McClutchen pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery, with gun specifications. Also, on August 25, 2009, Adams pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery, with gun specifications.

Both McClutchen and Adams testified against Davenport during trial. McClutchen was sentenced to 8 years in prison and Adams to 6 years in prison on September 27, 2010.

