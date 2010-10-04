Elyria school bus crash under investigation

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

ELYRIA, OH (WOIO) - OSP in Elyria is investigating a crash involving a school bus.

It happened Monday afternoon on Oberlin-Elyria Road at Butternut Ridge Road.

Cops say 62-year old Lenworth J. Mair was headed north on Oberlin-Elyria Road when the First Student School Bus he was driving was struck by a pick-up truck driven by 58-year old Dale A. Wilczynski.

The First Student School Bus was transporting eight Murray-Ridge Students at the time of the crash. All eight students and a passenger in the pick-up truck were transported to various local hospitals for minor injuries by EMS.

Mair and Wilczynski were not transported from the scene.

Wilczynski was cited for failing to yield from a red light.

