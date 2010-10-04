Vigil: Community gathers, mourns & remembers Rebecca Kegley

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

MASSILLON, OH (WOIO) - Friends, family and even strangers gathered Monday to remember Rebecca Kegley while Massillon police continue to search for a motive.

The 45-year old Louisville mother died after being shot last month.

"It was a pretty gruesome scene that night. Weird to see something like that happen so close to home."

At a vigil in her honor Monday evening, friends and family are left wondering why.

"Whoever knew her, she touched their lives, she raised us to be the best we could be in this world. It's a sad way for her to go out, she didn't have to die."

Rebecca was shot in the chest just before 3 AM on September 22nd on Danner Street. Days later Massillon police arrested and charged 26 year old Antonio Andrews with Aggravated Murder and his 37 year old girlfriend Ramona Young was charged with Obstruction of Justice.

"Its disturbing, something like this to happen to a young 45 year old woman. A lot of if's and what's and why's."

According to police the victim was in the front seat of her truck when she was shot, right in front of the house where the two suspects live.

Some suspect the murder was drug related.

The victim has no record, but Young has a laundry list of convictions for drug use, abuse, possession and sales.

Andrews has a record of serious traffic offenses but no violence or drug convictions.

Both suspects are still in custody at the jail. The suspected trigger man is being held on a million dollars bond.

Kegley leaves behind two adult daughters, Tiffanie and Tabitha.

