Corruption: Fallout from the empty courtrooms in Cuyahoga County begins

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - 19 Action News has found that the big county government corruption scandal is now touching taxpayers lives in a new ways. It is affecting our safety.

New charges have been filed against a convict who should've already been taken off your streets but the day he was supposed to get sent away his judge was arrested.

Last month the Feds busted Judge Bridget McCafferty and Judge Steven Terry. Both are accused of making rulings at the request of former Auditor Frank Russo.

On the day McCafferty got arrested records show she was set to sentence Sean Quigley.

Quigley was convicted of charges related to burglary and theft in three cases but nothing has happened in either courtroom for the past couple of weeks.

And then a few days ago when Quigley should've been sentenced, he got arrested again.

This time he has a weapons case and other possible new charges are pending.

Fill-in judges have now replaced Terry and McCafferty.

Quigley meantime is now in jail thanks to his new cases.

McCaferty and Terry both pleaded not guilty and are currently out on bond but on suspension.

McCaferty and Terry will still be collecting a paycheck while on leave. Each make $121,000 a year and will stay on the payroll until - if and when - they are found guilty.

