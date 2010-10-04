Shhhh!: Brooklyn Heights residents want noise barriers

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - Noise barriers in Brooklyn Heights was the topic of a public forum Monday night.

Apparently the construction on I-480 has some people annoyed with all the noise.

State Representative Sandra Williams (D-Cleveland) hosted the informational meeting. She was joined by representatives from the Ohio Department of Transportation and Brooklyn Heights Mayor Mike Procuk.

Among the questions, is putting up barriers an option?

Not according to the state.

They say the price tag is too much.

However, they say they will continue to look into the matter.

