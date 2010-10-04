Sex Study: From ages 14-to-94, the sexual activity and behaviors of nearly 6,000 people

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A brand new study just out Monday has some surprising information on sex in America.

It's being billed as the largest sex study in 15 years.

Almost 6,000 people answered a lot of very personal questions.

The study is published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine and it confirms a lot of stuff we already knew but there are three surprises.

Like female masturbation, who's using condoms, and the definition of sex.

Chief of Behavioral Med. at University Hospitals Dr. Sheryl Kingsberg says the new numbers on condom use indicate the message is finally getting through to young people.

"What was real interesting about his study, is our adolescents are smarter than adults by far, the majority are using condoms where men and women over 50 are not," Dr. Sheryl Kingsberg.

According to this new study, 70-to-80% of teenagers used a condom the last time they had intercourse.

And far too many older people are not.

"We actually know that the highest rate of sexually transmitted disease is in the villages in Florida, which is the over 55 community."

And the next surprise...

"The majority of women are engaging in masturbation, and that goes against the myth that this isn't something that women are engaging in, in fact, women do and it's regardless of age."

40% of women in all age groups say they've done it within the past year. And 71% of women ages 25-29.

