Maple Heights police investigate a shooting - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Maple Heights police investigate a shooting

MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - Police in Maple Heights are investigating a shooting.

It happened in on Waterbury Ave.

Cops say the victim was shot in the arm then he ran to a home on Hazelwood Ave.

His condition is unknown at this time.

So far no one has been arrested.

