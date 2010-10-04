Chase Job Fair

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Chase will host a job fair from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at its offices in the M.K. Ferguson building, 1500 West Third, Cleveland.

Chase continues to seek about 110 full-time employees for positions at its downtown Cleveland Mortgage Operations Center.

Candidates should:

· Have one year of mortgage industry experience

· Bring resumes

· Come prepared for interviews.

For more information, go to www.chase.com/careers <http://www.chase.com/careers>.

