Customer Service Week at Fast Park

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Parking at the airport will be more relaxing than usual as the Fast Park family of off-site airport parking companies, with 16 facilities in 12 markets, celebrates national Customer Service Week.

Events and giveaways are scheduled every day at each parking facility the week of October 4-8, 2010.

Customers arriving in the morning will receive complimentary breakfast treats, while afternoon customers will enjoy snacks and beverages. The top 5 customers in each market will receive a Fast Park swag bag filled with local gift cards, a Fast Park Gold Card, and other Fast Park merchandise. In addition, the top 5 Fast Park customers overall will receive a complimentary iPod Shuffle. To end Customer Service week with a flourish, each facility will host a tailgate party complete with hotdogs and hamburgers fresh off the grill. To see photos from past years, please click here.

The events coincide with National Customer Service Week, celebrated each year during the first week in October. Fast Park recognizes that courteous efficient customer service, delivered with a smile, can help take the stress out of traveling.

"Every week of the year we are focused on delivering the best customer experience possible," said Melanie Chavez who oversees construction and branding for Fast Park. "This is a nice time to remind ourselves the difference good service can make in a person's day and celebrate with our customers the enjoyment we get out of providing that extra bit of attention that can help them relax and enjoy parking with us."

About Us

The Fast Park family of airport parking solutions is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. There are 16 Fast Park facilities in 12 markets throughout the country. Fast Park brands include FastPark & Relax, Airport Fast Park and Park Place. Fast Park companies provide customer service focused, airport parking, 24 hours per day, seven days per week, with instant shuttle service transporting travelers from their parking spot to their terminal. Facilities are located in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Austin, Texas; Baltimore, Maryland; Cincinnati, Ohio; Cleveland, Ohio; Houston, Texas; Memphis, Tennessee; Miami, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Orlando, Florida; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Tucson, Arizona.