Bone Thugs -N- Harmony Concert at the House of Blues

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland's hometown rap group, Bone Thugs -N- Harmony will return to the area for a concert at the House of Blues on Tuesday, October 5th.

Back in March, the group performed at the House of Blues and Sheriff Deputies arrested one of the group's members.

Flesh-n-Bone, whose real name is Stanley Howse had outstanding warrants stemming from a 1998 incident with his mother.

Howse eventually paid a 250-dollar fine plus court costs.

Doors open for Tuesday's concert at 8pm and the show begins at 9pm.

