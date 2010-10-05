Big Mess: Commercial tanker accident spills 8,500 gallons of gas

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

VERMILLION TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) – Clean-up continues in Ashland County Tuesday morning following a commercial fuel tanker accident Monday evening.

During the accident, 8,500 gallons of fuel spilled onto US 30 at State Route 511. Eastbound lanes were open as of 9AM, but the westbound lanes remain closed. The closure is expected to last for several more hours.

Just after 9PM Monday, a tanker truck loaded with 8,500 gallons of gasoline struck a pick-up truck.

The tanker flipped on its side and fuel began leaking. All of the 8,500 gallons leaked from the truck.

The tanker truck driver, 59-year-old Patrick Smith of Canfield, was not injured.

The driver of the pick-up truck, 19-year-old Lukas Percival of Perry and the passenger, 19-year-old Garrett Jerome of Madison, were ejected but will survive.

EPA, ODOT, the Sheriff's Office, HAZMAT and an environmental clean-up crew remain on scene.

There were no evacuations.

