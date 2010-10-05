Hopeful: Lorain's City Safety Director, Fire Union President to discuss firefighter layoffs

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

LORAIN, OH (WOIO) - Lorain's City Safety Director and Fire Union President will meet to discuss possible ways to bring back laid off firefighters.

Lorain City Council held a police and fire committee meeting Monday evening to discuss the eleven firefighter lay-offs and six demotions on Saturday.

It's not sitting right with the residents, or the firefighters.

The layoffs save Lorain 185-thousand dollars this year, but this isn't the first time firefighters took the hit.

So far, 18 firefighters have lost their jobs this year. That's nearly a quarter of the workforce - meaning two stations now have to cover 24 square miles.

After hearing the news, some people say the city is jeopardizing people's safety just to meet the budget.

Homeowner Hannah Cowden has called "Station 7" before. She lives on Lorain's far westside and with a new home and four children, she's not happy about these cuts. "We have to put safety first so if that means cutting out something that isn't as important that's what I want to happen."

