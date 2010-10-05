Brooklyn Heights residents want noise barriers, state says it's too much $$$

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - The main topic at the Brooklyn Heights Public Forum Tuesday evening will be about noise barriers.

With all the construction along I-480, residents are annoyed with the noise it's creating and want noise barriers installed.

According to the state, noise barriers are not an option because the price tag is too much and there aren't enough people living in the area.

Officials say they will continue to look into the matter.

