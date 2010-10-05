Penciled In: Judge sets 2011 trial date for Jimmy Dimora, more charges possible

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

UPDATE: CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A judge has set a date for Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora's corruption trial.

Dimora - along with others in his inner circle - will go on trial September 12th, 2011. The embattled commissioner is charged with more than two dozen federal charges, including bribery, conspiracy and tax counts.

The reason for the late trial date? Thousands and thousands of documents taken by the federal government when they raided the county administration building as well as homes and businesses over the course of the two-year probe.

They say they have hundreds of thousands of documents that they have to provide to the defendants, as well as thousands of hours of audio tapes.

All of the material gathered has to be reviewed by the attorneys and they figure it will take 8-10 months to properly do so.

Another bombshell dropped in court on Tuesday. The judge asked the government if they suspected anymore charges and they said yes, there will be superseding indictments. That means, likely, more charges against Dimora as well as new defendants. The indictments won't come until after the first of the year.

