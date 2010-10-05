Child Hit: 5-year-old recovering after being struck by car in Akron

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - An investigation is underway after a child was hit in Akron Monday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30PM near the intersection of Princeton Street and West Thornton Street.

A 5-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a red 2000 Dodge Neon. The driver fled the scene, but turned himself into police Monday night.

The little boy remains hospitalized at Akron Children's Hospital with a broken leg.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.