Accused killer cops plea, avoids death penalty in murder of mailman

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The man accused of murdering a mailman in Maple Heights pleads guilty to avoid the death penalty.

The jury trial for Randie Winston began Monday morning, but Winston pleaded guilty later that same night.

Winston was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for shooting 53-year-old Daniel Dondras while he was delivering the mail last September.

Police say robbery was the motive.

