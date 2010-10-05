It's a Deal: Akron Board, Teachers Union reach agreement

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - The Akron Board of Education and the Akron Education Association approved a two-year contract agreement effective through June 2012. The Akron Board of Education and the Akron Education Association have been negotiating since March 2010.

"The contract was much discussed; and we think it's fair to the teachers, the district and the community," said Board president Rev. Dr. Curtis T. Walker, Sr.

Highlights of the agreement include no salary increases for the current school year and next school year. Teachers will receive a one-time, lump-sum payment equal to two percent of employees' 2010-11 regular salaries, to be paid by December 31, 2010. Akron teachers have had no raise in their base contract in the last two years, and this agreement does not include any such future raises.

In addition, a joint Health Benefits Advisory Committee must identify $2 million in employee health care cost reductions, which will go into effect on July 1, 2012. The agreement also includes the implementation of an employee wellness program, which will go into effect on July 1, 2011, and is estimated to save $1.5 million for the district.

"We have all worked diligently together to develop an agreement that addresses the unique concerns of both parties and that is fair, affordable and sustainable," said Superintendent David W. James. "This agreement holds the line on base salary increases, takes steps to control our health care costs, and is fair to our taxpayers and teaching staff. The future success of our students depends on our ongoing cooperation and mutual support among the APS Board and staff and the community we serve."

