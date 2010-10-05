Cleveland cops search for assailant in vicious downtown parking lot beating

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A man viciously attacked in a downtown parking lot early Sunday morning remains hospitalized as police search for his assailant.

Police tell 19 Action News Donald Erwin was backing out of a spot on Carnegie when he accidentally bumped another man's F 350 pick-up truck.

Both men jumped out of their vehicles, and started to fight.

The driver of the pick-up punched Erwin, causing him to fall and hit the pavement.

Erwin was rushed to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

The other driver fled the scene. Cops are still looking for him.

