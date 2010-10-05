Minus One: High School math teacher placed on leave pending police probe

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

NORTON, OH (WOIO) - A high school teacher in Norton is on paid administrative leave pending a police investigation.

The male teacher was removed from the high school on Monday.

The superintendent says they were contacted by police, who told them the teacher was under investigation.

Neither the police nor the superintendent will comment on the nature of the investigation.

The male teacher has taught math at Norton High School since 1996.

