Psychological exam ordered for man accused of murder grandparents, raping grandmother

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Maple Heights man accused of murdering his grandparents went before a judge on Tuesday.

The attorney for Denny Obermiller asked for the trial to be delayed, so his client could be examined by a psychologist.

The judge granted the request.

Prosecutors say Obermiller strangled Donald and Candace Schneider in their home in August. They say he also raped his grandmother.

The 28-year-old was staying with his grandparents after his release from prison for assault and kidnapping.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

