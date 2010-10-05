Locked Up: Man sitting in jail charged with killing his 18-month-old daughter

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

WAYNE COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Green Township man is charged in the murder of his 18-month-old daughter, Kali.

Timothy R. Gresser is behind bars this hour facing charges of murder and felonious assault.

The little girl was brought to Orrville Dunlap Hospital on September 28th with a severe head injury. Physicians providing initial treatment determined there were inconsistencies between the child's injuries and the story provided by the father. The Sheriff's office was contacted and an investigation was launched immediately.

Gresser initially told investigating deputies that the child fell from her crib. The child was transferred to Akron Children's hospital and died on September 30th.

"The Summit County medical examiners office conducted an autopsy and the results clearly show that the child was physically abused and died as a result of a blow to the head. Deputies continued the investigation and interviewed Greeser a second time on Monday. During that interview, Gresser admitted to causing the damage that led to the child's death." said Wayne County Sheriff Thomas G. Maurer.

"This case is particularly troubling because this child died not as a result of the actions of a stranger, but due to the inappropriate actions of her father. I am pleased that the deputies involved in this case were able to bring the person responsible for Kali's death to justice" said Sheriff Maurer.

Gresser is being held at the Wayne County jail. Along with murder, he's also charged with Felonious Assault.

