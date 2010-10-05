Top 20 Best-Paying College Degrees in 2010

By Lynn O'Shaughnessy | CBS Moneywatch.com

Here's a hint: The college degrees that lead to the highest salaries all involve high-level mathematics.

Just like last year's survey of salaries by college degrees, engineering majors dominate the list. For undergraduates, seven of the top 10 college degrees, according to PayScale, Inc., belong to engineering majors. The best paying college degree of all — by a long shot — is petroleum engineering.

The salary advantage that graduates, who earn these largely technical degrees, enjoy continues as they move into the middle of their careers.

Here are the top 20 best-paying college degrees in 2010:

College Degree Starting Median Pay Mid-career pay

Petroleum engineering $93,000 $157,000 Aerospace engineering $59,400 $108,000 Chemical engineering $64,800 $108,000 Electrical engineering $60,800 $104,000 Nuclear engineering $63,900 $104,000 Applied mathematics $56,400 $101,000 Biomedical engineering $54,800 $101,000 Physics $50,700 $99,600 Computer engineering $61,200 $87,700 Economics $48,800 $97,800 Computer science $56,200 $97,700 Civil engineering $53,500 $93,400 Statistics $50,000 $93,400 Finance $47,500 $91,500 Software engineering $56,700 $91,300 Management info. systems $50,900 $90,300 Mathematics $46,400 $88,300 Government $41,500 $88,300 Information systems $49,300 $87,100 Construction Management $50,400 $87,000

If you want to avoid the worst-paying college degrees, think twice before choosing a college major that involves children.

Included among the 20 worst-paying college degrees are elementary education, special education, social work and child and family studies. That's the conclusion of the latest annual study of college degrees by Payscale, Inc. that compiled starting and mid-career pay for dozens of college majors.

Child and family studies earned the honors as the worst-paying college major. The average graduate earns a beginning salary of $29,500. What's equally discouraging is that the salary of someone in this field will barely budge after 15 years in the profession.

Food is another common theme for students who major in the worst-paying college degrees. Students who earn degrees in horticulture, dietetics and the culinary arts are more likely to end up struggling financially.

20 Worst-Paying College Degrees in 2010

College Degree Starting pay Mid-career pay