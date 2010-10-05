Gun$ Blazin: ATF offers reward in gun shop burglary

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons(s) responsible for the theft of firearms from Atlantic Gun and Tackle, 5425 Northfield Road, Bedford Heights. The burglary occurred between the late evening hours of Wednesday Aug. 18th and the early morning hours of Thursday Aug.19, 2010.

ATF and the Bedford Heights Police Department are investigating the theft of 32 firearms. Investigators have developed information regarding this burglary; however, they need additional information from the public that may assist them in solving the case. These firearms pose a potential danger and investigators are seeking information that would aid in the resolution of the investigation.

"Through experience we know that stolen firearms are used in drug trafficking and are used by violent criminals to perpetrate additional crimes. Law enforcement is asking for the public's assistance in removing these threats from the community," said Ed Dabkowksi, Group Supervisor, ATF Cleveland II Field Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ATF crime gun hotline 1-800-ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867) or the Bedford Heights Police Department. The ATF hotline is toll free and callers may remain anonymous.

ATF is the lead federal law enforcement agency with jurisdiction in violent crimes involving firearms and regulates the firearms industry. More information on ATF and its programs is available at www.atf.gov.

