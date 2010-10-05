Travel Alert: Overturned truck on I-271 Northbound

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

PEPPER PIKE, OH (WOIO) - I-271 is back open after an accident Tuesday afternoon.

Pepper Pike Police responded after a heavy duty cherry picker, traveling north bound on the 71 express lane when it blew out its right front tire just North of the Chagrin Blvd.

It crossed into the local north bound lanes.

Luckily no other cars where hit but the truck struck the median.

No one was seriously injured.

