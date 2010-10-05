Behind Bars: Tip leads cops to persons of interest in Diane Cloud murder

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Patricia A. Barrow and Milton Jones have been taken into custody.

A tip led cops to a Cleveland motel where the fugitives were hiding out.

The East Cleveland Detective Bureau asked for help locating Barrow and Jones on Monday.

Both are labeled as persons of interest in the murder of Diane Cloud.

Barrow has two warrants, one for felonious assault and is to be considered dangerous.

Cloud's body was found last month in an abandoned building across from an elementary school on Superior Ave.

The 58-year old was partially clothed and her arms, legs and feet were bound. She had been strangled.

