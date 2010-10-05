Valley Farm Meats Issues Precautionary Recall for Various Ready-to-Eat Meat Products

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

STRASBURG, Ohio – Valley Farm Meats (DBA Strasburg Provision, Inc) of Strasburg, Ohio announces a voluntary recall of approximately 1,187 pounds of various ready-to-eat meat items that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The products subject to recall include:

Trail Bologna or Prepared for Abel's Cheese Trail Bologna (612 pounds)

Smoked Snack Sticks (125 pounds)

Smoked Sliced Bacon (450 pounds)

The package labels bear the Ohio Department of Agriculture mark of inspection and "Est. 80". The recalled products were produced between Sept. 21 and Sept. 22, 2010, but may display a Julian date of 265, 266 or 267 or a calendar date of Sept. 9, 2010 or Sept. 10, 2010.

Products were offered for sale through the following retail stores on or after Sept. 22, 2010:

Valley Farm Meats, 1317 N. Wooster Ave. NW, Strasburg, Ohio 44680 (Smoked Sliced Bacon from this location may have been sold through the retail store or processed as a custom order.)

Abels Cheese, 37295 5th Ave., Sardis, Ohio 43946

D & B, 1410 Whipple Ave. NW, Canton, Ohio 44780

Strasburg Meats, 1410 Whipple Ave. NW, Canton Ohio 44780

The problem was discovered as a result of a routine sample collected by the Ohio Department of Agriculture's Division of Meat Inspection and analyzed by the department's Consumer Analytical Lab. The department has not received reports of illnesses associated with consumption of this product.

Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, an uncommon but potentially fatal disease. Healthy people rarely contract listeriosis. However, listeriosis can cause high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness and nausea. Listeriosis can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths, as well as serious and sometimes fatal infections in those with weakened immune systems, such as infants, the elderly and persons with HIV infection or undergoing chemotherapy. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

Because of potential product contamination, Valley Farm Meats urges its customers who have purchased the suspect product(s) not to eat them and to return them to the company. Customers may return those designated packages to the place of purchase or call Paul Berry at 330-878-5557.

