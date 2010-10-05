Former principal indicted for stealing students money

The former principal of Fairview High School has been indicted for stealing about 50-thousand dollars from student-activity accounts.

Kevin Liptrap was indicted on one count of theft and one count of theft in office.

Prosecutors say from September 2008 to October 2010, Liptrap helped himself to the money.

School officials became suspicious when Liptrap's documents of receipts didn't add up.

When police raided Liptrap's home, they found five-thousand dollars that had been stolen from the school.

Liptrap's State Teachers Retirement System (STRS) will be frozen for the purpose of restitution if ordered by the court.

Liptrap also fleeced approximately $47,000 from a former fiance between June 14, 2006 and August 8, 2008. He deceived the victim by falsely claiming he was going through a divorce, had fallen on hard times, and needed money for living expenses.

Liptrap has already resigned and is scheduled to be arraigned July 6th.

