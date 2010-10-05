Who is He?: Cleveland Police search for "hood" rat who robbed downtown bank

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Authorities are investigating a bank robbery Tuesday afternoon on Superior.

A man wearing a hood walked into the Fifth Third Bank around 3:15 p.m. and demanded money.

It's not known how much money the suspect got away with.

The crook is described as a black male, 5'6" to 5'8". Witnesses say he was stocky and he was wearing a burgundy hoodie, dark pants, sunglasses.

Cops also say he did not have a gun.

If you have any information on this thief call Crime Stoppers.

