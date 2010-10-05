Warning: Strongsville police want residents to be aware...coyotes are on the prowl

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

STRONGSVILLE, OH (WOIO) - A warning in Strongsville...coyotes are on the prowl.

Cops say a woman in a wheelchair was attacked trying to protect her pet.

Laura Bebsz was already nursing a broken foot in a wheelchair the night she was just trying to get her puppy P. J in the house.

"All of the sudden this dog came up over there I'm pulling the dog over here. All of the sudden the dogs coming up. I put my foot up."

Using her good foot she kicked the coyote and that's when it clamped down.

"It happened so fast and it was like just screws going down into my foot, you know. It was like being sunken into and being dragged."

The attack knocked Laura over in her chair and it was probably that noise that made the attacking animal run off.

Strongsville Animal Control Officials tell 19 Action News that they have already killed and removed two coyotes from the area and they know there are many more.

Laura is now getting rabies shots and waiting for her foot to heal.

