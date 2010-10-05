CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - In observance of International Walk to School Week) October 4-8, the Greater Cleveland Safe Kids/Safe Communities Coalition members and FedEx are working with elementary schools throughout Greater Cleveland to teach children about pedestrian safety and the environmental and physical benefits of walking to school.

Orchard School of Science students will celebrate International Walk to School Day by walking around the neighborhood with parents, teachers, police officers, members of the Greater Cleveland Safe Kids/Safe Communities Coalition, led by University Hospitals Rainbow Babies; Children's Hospital, and FedEx employees.

On their walk, they will be identifying common hazards, practicing safe street crossing skills and learning about the benefits of safe walking habits. Twenty other Greater Cleveland schools will also be participating in their own International Walk to School Day walks.

Pedestrian injuries are the number two cause of accidental death among children ages 5 to 14. According to Safe Kids Worldwide, each year in the United States more than 630 children are killed and 39,000 are treated in emergency rooms as a result of pedestrian injuries.

"International Walk to School Day highlights the benefits of walking for health, provides tips for safety and gives parents, teachers and caregivers an opportunity to see the walk to school experience-with all its joys and dangers-from a child's eyes," said Mandy Thomas, Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital's Safe Kids Coordinator.

WHEN & WHERE:

Wednesday, October 6 at 9:30 a.m.

Orchard School of Science at Halle School

7901 Halle Avenue, Cleveland OH 44102

OTHER LOCATIONS:

Berea

Vivian Smith Elementary

Oct 6

East Cleveland

Superior Elementary

Oct 6

East Cleveland

Prospect Elementary

Oct 6

Euclid

Lincoln Elementary

Oct 6

Mayfield Village

Center Elementary

Oct 6

Mentor

Orchard Hollow Elementary

Oct 6

Mentor

Sterling Morton Elementary

Oct 6

Parma

State Road School

Oct 6

Strongsville

Chapman Elementary

Oct 6

Warrensville Heights

John Dewey Elementary

Oct 6

Westlake

Dover Elementary

Oct 6

Westlake

Hilliard Elementary

Oct 6

Westlake

Holly Lane Elementary

Oct 6

East Cleveland

Chambers Elementary

Oct 7

East Cleveland

Mayfair Elementary

Oct 7

East Cleveland

Caledonia Elementary

Oct 8

Euclid

55 Robert & William Catholic School

Oct 8

Westlake

Bassett Elementary

Oct 8

Shaker Heights

Onaway School

Oct 19

Lyndhurst

Sunview Elementary

Oct 22