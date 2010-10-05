International Walk to School Week - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

International Walk to School Week

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - In observance of International Walk to School Week) October 4-8, the Greater Cleveland Safe Kids/Safe Communities Coalition members and FedEx are working with elementary schools throughout Greater Cleveland to teach children about pedestrian safety and the environmental and physical benefits of walking to school.

Orchard School of Science students will celebrate International Walk to School Day by walking around the neighborhood with parents, teachers, police officers, members of the Greater Cleveland Safe Kids/Safe Communities Coalition, led by University Hospitals Rainbow Babies; Children's Hospital, and FedEx employees.

On their walk, they will be identifying common hazards, practicing safe street crossing skills and learning about the benefits of safe walking habits. Twenty other Greater Cleveland schools will also be participating in their own International Walk to School Day walks.

Pedestrian injuries are the number two cause of accidental death among children ages 5 to 14. According to Safe Kids Worldwide, each year in the United States more than 630 children are killed and 39,000 are treated in emergency rooms as a result of pedestrian injuries.

"International Walk to School Day highlights the benefits of walking for health, provides tips for safety and gives parents, teachers and caregivers an opportunity to see the walk to school experience-with all its joys and dangers-from a child's eyes," said Mandy Thomas, Rainbow Babies &amp; Children's Hospital's Safe Kids Coordinator.

WHEN & WHERE:

Wednesday, October 6 at 9:30 a.m.

Orchard School of Science at Halle School

7901 Halle Avenue, Cleveland OH 44102

OTHER LOCATIONS:

Berea
Vivian Smith Elementary
Oct 6
 
East Cleveland
Superior Elementary
Oct 6
 
East Cleveland
Prospect Elementary
Oct 6
 
Euclid
Lincoln Elementary
Oct 6
 
Mayfield Village
Center Elementary
Oct 6
 
Mentor
Orchard Hollow Elementary
Oct 6
 
Mentor
Sterling Morton Elementary
Oct 6
 
Parma
State Road School
Oct 6
 
Strongsville
Chapman Elementary
Oct 6
 
Warrensville Heights
John Dewey Elementary
Oct 6
 
Westlake
Dover Elementary
Oct 6
 
Westlake
Hilliard Elementary
Oct 6
 
Westlake
Holly Lane Elementary
Oct 6
 
East Cleveland
Chambers Elementary
Oct 7
 
East Cleveland
Mayfair Elementary
Oct 7
 
East Cleveland
Caledonia Elementary
Oct 8
 
Euclid
55 Robert &amp; William Catholic School
Oct 8
 
Westlake
Bassett Elementary
Oct 8
 
Shaker Heights
Onaway School
Oct 19
 
Lyndhurst
Sunview Elementary
Oct 22
